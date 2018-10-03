Gale Construction Company
The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC), founded by Harvard Business School professor Michael E. Porter in 1994, defines inner cities as core urban areas with higher unemployment and poverty rates and lower median incomes than their surrounding metropolitan statistical areas. Every year, ICIC identifies, ranks, and spotlights the 100 fastest-growing businesses located in America’s inner cities. In 2017, companies were ranked by revenue growth over the five-year period between 2013 and 2017.

ICIC relies on a national network of nominating partners, including city offices, economic development organizations, and small business development corporations, to find many of the businesses that appear on this list. Key partners this year were Staples, Chevron, FedEx, Kaiser Permanente, City of Oakland, Baltimore Development Corporation, Blackstone Entrepreneur’s Network, and Urban League of Louisiana. This list was audited by the independent accounting firm Rucci, Bardaro, and Falzone.

This year's 100 fastest-growing inner city companies, as ranked by the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City.

23.

Simpson Plastering, LLC

Courtesy of Simpson Plastering

Simpson Plastering is a subcontractor that specializes in plaster, stucco, EIFS, spray applied fireproofing, and waterproofing. CEO Richard Riley bought a company in 2008 when the economy crashed and managed to retain everyone from the company he purchased. One challenge the company faces today is hiring within the millennial generation which tends to lack the technical skills needed for this type of work. Richard is driven by a spiritual conviction to help those around him: “We chose to be in this neighborhood to help the neighborhood.” Looking forward, Richard wants to see customer satisfaction and quality go up, while maintaining current revenue numbers. He and the team plans to pull in the reigns on growth a bit and make another push to grow in 2-3 years.

Company Information
Five-Year Growth Rate (%) 411.97%
2017 Revenues ($M) $20502741.00
HQ Location Birmingham, Alabama
Business Leader(s) Richard Riley
Title Owner

