The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC), founded by Harvard Business School professor Michael E. Porter in 1994, defines inner cities as core urban areas with higher unemployment and poverty rates and lower median incomes than their surrounding metropolitan statistical areas. Every year, ICIC identifies, ranks, and spotlights the 100 fastest-growing businesses located in America’s inner cities. In 2017, companies were ranked by revenue growth over the five-year period between 2013 and 2017.

ICIC relies on a national network of nominating partners, including city offices, economic development organizations, and small business development corporations, to find many of the businesses that appear on this list. Key partners this year were Staples, Chevron, FedEx, Kaiser Permanente, City of Oakland, Baltimore Development Corporation, Blackstone Entrepreneur’s Network, and Urban League of Louisiana. This list was audited by the independent accounting firm Rucci, Bardaro, and Falzone.

This year's 100 fastest-growing inner city companies, as ranked by the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City.

11.

Simple Energy

Company Blurb: Simple Energy is the leading provider of utility-branded marketplaces and customer engagement software for the largest investor-owned, municipal, and cooperative utilities like Exelon, Southern Company, Xcel Energy, National Grid, and SMUD. In addition to working with the largest utilities companies across America, Simple Energy engages local residents to help them conserve energy in their home. Founder and CEO Yoav Lurie is most proud that they have saved Americans across the country $200 million in power bills: “that’s money that goes to paying for groceries, or summer camp or family vacations. That’s how we measure growth—houses taken off of the grid and dollars saved.” The Simple Energy team was inspired but depressed by the research released about energy-deficient deserts. The question became, “how do we spread renewable energy across all income levels?” says Yoav. One response to this is seen in Simple Energy partnership with Nest and its low-income energy efficiency program, the Power Project. Yoav views initiatives like these to be “not only effective, but also just.” Looking forward, Simple Energy will continue to explore how to make the utilities industry part of the clean energy future.

Five-Year Growth Rate (%) 958.97%
2017 Revenues ($M) $23906572.00
HQ Location Boulder, Colorado
Business Leader(s) Yoav Lurie; Justin Segall
Title Founder and CEO; President and Founder

