Sentry Technical Services
Watching his father build a successful electrical contracting company, JJ Slagle’s entrepreneurial spirit drove him to start his own branch of the company, Sentry Telecom. Sentry focuses on low voltage systems, voice and data infrastructures, and traditional telephone systems. Safety, fire and intrusion system systems and services were added in the early years and in recent years the company has expanded into heating ventilation and air conditioning services. Sentry Technical Services has come to find their location in Dallas as pivotal in their ability to gain business opportunities. In a technology-driven world, Slagle believes there is only room for growth in their industry. Within the next 3 years, they would like to double in growth, and Sentry has a strong business plan to do just that.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|83.55%
|2017 Revenues ($M)
|$1590000.00
|HQ Location
|Dallas, Texas
|Business Leader(s)
|JJ Slagle
|Title
|VP Operations