Sensis
Sensis is a cross-cultural marketing agency driving behavior change. Sensis develops research-based marketing programs that drive measurable ROI. Moving beyond cultural boxes, we create useful, digitally relevant content that embraces the cultural diversity of the U.S., helping brands culturally cross-over. We believe that effective marketing changes consumer behavior, and that is why our work is built on a proprietary, science-based model of behavior change. Sensis was founded in 2000 and has grown organically from a one-man shop to over 60 employees across 5 offices. Our offices are all located in historic urban cores, tapping into the cultural diversity and energy that emanates from our nation’s revitalizing cities. In addition to integrated advertising services, Sensis offerings include specialty practices SensisHealth, SensisChallenges and SensisCMO. Agency clients include AltaMed, Sempra Energy, American Public University, the CDC, OneWest Bank, the Port of Los Angeles, Edward Jones, Boston College, the U.S. Army, Capital Metro, Fiora, and the Army National Guard.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|115.78%
|2017 Revenues ($M)
|$23906060.00
|HQ Location
|Los Angeles, California
|Business Leader(s)
|Jose Villa
|Title
|President and Chief Strategy Officer