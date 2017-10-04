Sensis
Sensis is a cross-cultural marketing agency driving behavior change. The company develops research-based marketing programs intended to drive measurable ROI. Its work reflects and embraces the cultural diversity of the U.S., helping brands crossover to Hispanic, African-American, Asian, and “mainstream” markets. The Sensis team believes that effective marketing changes consumer behavior, and that is why their work is built on a proprietary, science-based model of behavior change. Sensis focuses on building content-driven digital experiences, because ads alone do not work. The company was founded in 2000 and has grown organically from a one-man shop to over 70 employees across five offices. Its offices are located in historic urban cores, tapping into the cultural diversity and energy that emanates from our nation’s revitalizing cities.
|
Company Information
Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|125.81%
2016 Revenues ($M)
|$27.71
HQ Location
|Los Angeles
Business Leader(s)
|Jose Villa
Title
|President