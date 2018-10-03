Semper Tek, Inc.
Semper Tek, Inc. is a general contractor and construction management firm that is a Department of Veterans Affairs verified Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB). Founder Scott Matheny worked in the federal government construction industry before starting Semper Tek in 2008. Matheny overcame a series of challenges in order to develop relationships with the U.S. Government and eventually secure contracts with the Department of Veteran Affairs, Department of Defense, U.S Army, and U.S. Air Force. He is most proud of the reputation he has built in the industry, something he acknowledges would not have been possible without his dedicated team. With Semper Tek predicting an increase in demand for their services, Matheny and his team are aiming for another 30% growth over the next few years.
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|278.83%
|2017 Revenues ($M)
|$20036691.00
|HQ Location
|Lexington, Kentucky
|Business Leader(s)
|Scott Matheny
|Title
|President