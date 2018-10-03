Skratch Labs
Ready Power, L.L.C.

100 Fastest-Growing Inner City Businesses

See our methodology and credits

Filter

Methodology

The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC), founded by Harvard Business School professor Michael E. Porter in 1994, defines inner cities as core urban areas with higher unemployment and poverty rates and lower median incomes than their surrounding metropolitan statistical areas. Every year, ICIC identifies, ranks, and spotlights the 100 fastest-growing businesses located in America’s inner cities. In 2017, companies were ranked by revenue growth over the five-year period between 2013 and 2017.

ICIC relies on a national network of nominating partners, including city offices, economic development organizations, and small business development corporations, to find many of the businesses that appear on this list. Key partners this year were Staples, Chevron, FedEx, Kaiser Permanente, City of Oakland, Baltimore Development Corporation, Blackstone Entrepreneur’s Network, and Urban League of Louisiana. This list was audited by the independent accounting firm Rucci, Bardaro, and Falzone.

This year's 100 fastest-growing inner city companies, as ranked by the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City.

See our methodology and credits

Filter

Sort by:
  1. Rank
  2. Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
  3. 2017 Revenues ($M)
Clear Filters

Filter by

Clear Filters
Apply
Close

Clear Filters

Rank

VIEW:

View The Full List
63.

Seer Interactive

Courtesy of Seer Interactive

Seer Interactive is a digital marketing agency providing SEO, PPC, Analytics, Design & Conversion Rate Optimization services to clients ranging in size from small local organizations to global Fortune 500 companies. Prior to becoming an entrepreneur, CEO Wil Reynolds managed big-name search campaigns for a large firm, but his work schedule didn’t allow him to continue volunteering with a nearby hospital. In 2002, Reynolds set out to create a company that would allow people to excel in the office and the community. To get there, Reynolds endured the challenge of leaving a big company with illustrious clients to going door to door to generate business. Reynolds believed that if he consistently did the right thing, big clients would find their way back to him. His persistence paid off: Today, Seer has offices in Philadelphia and San Diego, and prospective clients are lining up to sign. In 2017, the team spent 1,696 volunteer hours giving back to their communities and Seer donated $109,010 to non-profits chosen by the team and clients. Reynolds came full circle in working with the clients he could help the most while also enabling his team to spend time helping causes near to their hearts.

Company Information
Five-Year Growth Rate (%) 153.46%
2017 Revenues ($M) $17346673.00
HQ Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Business Leader(s) Wil Reynolds
Title CEO

Sign In

Get

Thank you for your interest in licensing Fortune content. Please find information on various licensing contacts below and choose the one that best suits your needs:

  • 1. To license Fortune articles, excerpts, or headlines for republication in various media (including books, eBooks, film, web, newsletters, newspapers, magazines and others), please email syndication@timeinc.com.
  • 2. To license a Fortune cover, order reprint or e-print copies of an article or cover, or license an accolade, please contact PARS International at www.timeincreprints.com.
  • 3. To license text only photocopies of Fortunearticles as print or digital handouts in academic settings, or in academic coursepacks, please contact the Copyright Clearance Center at www.copyright.com