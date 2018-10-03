Seer Interactive
Seer Interactive is a digital marketing agency providing SEO, PPC, Analytics, Design & Conversion Rate Optimization services to clients ranging in size from small local organizations to global Fortune 500 companies. Prior to becoming an entrepreneur, CEO Wil Reynolds managed big-name search campaigns for a large firm, but his work schedule didn’t allow him to continue volunteering with a nearby hospital. In 2002, Reynolds set out to create a company that would allow people to excel in the office and the community. To get there, Reynolds endured the challenge of leaving a big company with illustrious clients to going door to door to generate business. Reynolds believed that if he consistently did the right thing, big clients would find their way back to him. His persistence paid off: Today, Seer has offices in Philadelphia and San Diego, and prospective clients are lining up to sign. In 2017, the team spent 1,696 volunteer hours giving back to their communities and Seer donated $109,010 to non-profits chosen by the team and clients. Reynolds came full circle in working with the clients he could help the most while also enabling his team to spend time helping causes near to their hearts.
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|153.46%
|2017 Revenues ($M)
|$17346673.00
|HQ Location
|Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|Business Leader(s)
|Wil Reynolds
|Title
|CEO