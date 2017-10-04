Seer Interactive
Seer Interactive is a digital marketing agency providing SEO, PPC, and analytics consulting to clients spanning industries and size. Prior to becoming an entrepreneur, founder Wil Reynolds worked in an agency with illustrious clients that ultimately went under during the dotcom burst. In 2002, Reynolds made the decision to leave the safety of a big corporation to pursue opportunities that would better fit his values. Instead, Reynolds found himself going door to door to generate business for himself and took on the challenge of being self-employed. He believed that if he consistently did the right thing and used his values as a compass, clients who shared his values would find their way to him. His persistence and focus on values paid off. Still guided by those values, Seer employs over 120 team members who share in those values across the Philadelphia and San Diego offices.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|162.55%
|2016 Revenues ($M)
|$13.84
|HQ Location
|Philadelphia
|Business Leader(s)
|Wil Reynolds
|Title
|Founder