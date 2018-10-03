Creative Business Solutions, Inc.
100 Fastest-Growing Inner City Businesses

Methodology

The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC), founded by Harvard Business School professor Michael E. Porter in 1994, defines inner cities as core urban areas with higher unemployment and poverty rates and lower median incomes than their surrounding metropolitan statistical areas. Every year, ICIC identifies, ranks, and spotlights the 100 fastest-growing businesses located in America’s inner cities. In 2017, companies were ranked by revenue growth over the five-year period between 2013 and 2017.

ICIC relies on a national network of nominating partners, including city offices, economic development organizations, and small business development corporations, to find many of the businesses that appear on this list. Key partners this year were Staples, Chevron, FedEx, Kaiser Permanente, City of Oakland, Baltimore Development Corporation, Blackstone Entrepreneur’s Network, and Urban League of Louisiana. This list was audited by the independent accounting firm Rucci, Bardaro, and Falzone.

This year's 100 fastest-growing inner city companies, as ranked by the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City.

18.

Scott, Vicknair, Hair & Checki, LLC

Founded just 6 years ago by two law school classmates, Scott, Vicknair, Hair & Checki, LLC (SVHC) is a rapidly growing legal firm that prides itself in working smarter—not harder; if there’s a more intelligent or forward-thinking way of doing something, SVHC will favor that option. Cofounders Lauren E. Checki, Esq. and Galen Hair started the firm with only $7,000 and a single client. Their first office was one room, and they hardly had any overhead or technology. Now, SVHC serves clients across the United States and in Europe. They put a high premium on supporting clients from every walk of life and sponsor volunteerism and pro bono work within the community, including domestic violence clinic work. While they boast the resources of a large firm, Lauren and Galen emphasize the small-firm mentality that gives customers highly attentive legal services.

Five-Year Growth Rate (%) 553.49%
2017 Revenues ($M) $3526553.00
HQ Location New Orleans, Louisiana
Business Leader(s) Lauren Checki
Title Managing Partner

