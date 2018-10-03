Scott, Vicknair, Hair & Checki, LLC
Founded just 6 years ago by two law school classmates, Scott, Vicknair, Hair & Checki, LLC (SVHC) is a rapidly growing legal firm that prides itself in working smarter—not harder; if there’s a more intelligent or forward-thinking way of doing something, SVHC will favor that option. Cofounders Lauren E. Checki, Esq. and Galen Hair started the firm with only $7,000 and a single client. Their first office was one room, and they hardly had any overhead or technology. Now, SVHC serves clients across the United States and in Europe. They put a high premium on supporting clients from every walk of life and sponsor volunteerism and pro bono work within the community, including domestic violence clinic work. While they boast the resources of a large firm, Lauren and Galen emphasize the small-firm mentality that gives customers highly attentive legal services.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|553.49%
|2017 Revenues ($M)
|$3526553.00
|HQ Location
|New Orleans, Louisiana
|Business Leader(s)
|Lauren Checki
|Title
|Managing Partner