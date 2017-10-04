Sarabias Portable Jons
When Monica Brown moved from Mexico City to El Paso and took a top job at Sarabias Portable Jons, she had her work cut out for her, including gaining the respect of veteran employees. She’s since earned it: Under her leadership, the employee-owned company has thrived. Culture plays a key role in this respect: Nearly 98% of employees are Hispanic, and the company promotes growth from within. (There are managers who were initially hired to clean toilets, for example.) Brown’s next strategic move is to put resources into expanding into debris, demolition, and waste removal services.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|57.26%
|2016 Revenues ($M)
|$3.16
|HQ Location
|El Paso, Texas
|Business Leader(s)
|Monica Brown
|Title
|President