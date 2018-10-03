Sandstorm Design
Sandstorm is an insights-driven marketing, technology and UX agency located in Chicago. They’re highly collaborative, analytical, and nimble in their approach to brand strategy, user experience design (UX), marketing, data analytics and web development. With 3000+ user interviews and usability studies under their belt, they have mastered the art of uncovering insights within multiple industries including technology, healthcare, financial services, associations, CPG and retail.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|82.53%
|2017 Revenues ($M)
|$5156944.00
|HQ Location
|Chicago, Illinois
|Business Leader(s)
|Sandy Marsico
|Title
|CEO