Sandstorm
Sandstorm is a marketing firm that uses data and technology to build better brand experiences. With 3000+ in-depth user research and usability studies under its belt, Sandstorm has mastered the art of uncovering insights for leading organizations in the healthcare, insurance, technology, financial services, association, retail, and professional services industries.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|120%
|2016 Revenues ($M)
|$5.05
|HQ Location
|Chicago
|Business Leader(s)
|Sandy Marsico
|Title
|CEO