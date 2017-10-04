Anytime Labor KCMetro
The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC)founded by Harvard Business School Professor Michael E. Porter in 1994, defines inner cities as core urban areas with higher unemployment and poverty rates and lower median incomes than their surrounding metropolitan statistical areas. Every year, ICIC identifies, ranks, and spotlights the 100 fastest-growing businesses located in America’s inner cities. In 2016, companies were ranked by revenue growth over the five-year period between 2011 and 2015.

ICIC relies on a national network of nominating partners, including city offices, economic development organizations, and small business development corporations, to find many of the businesses that appear on this list. Key partners in 2016 were Staples, Chevron, JumpStart, Kaiser Permanente, New York City Department of Small Business Services, and World Business Chicago. This list was audited by the independent accounting firm Rucci, Bardaro, and Falzone, PC.

From an organic candy shop in Oakland, Calif. to a towing company based in Texas, there is a wide swath of businesses thriving in America’s urban centers and creating jobs where they are needed most. Here are this year's 100 fastest-growing inner city companies, as ranked by the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC).

24.

Sabre88

Robert Cottingham, Jr. launched Sabre88 in 2008 to provide consulting services to federal government clients. Since then, Sabre88 has established a solid reputation of reliable customer-oriented service in information technology, telecommunications, and financial services along with a host of other sectors. Cottingham plans to continue to expand the firm’s capabilities and lean on its strong recruiting program to continue providing the support that has set it apart from competitors.

Five-Year Growth Rate (%) 312.97%
2016 Revenues ($M) $3.35
HQ Location Newark, N.J.
Business Leader(s) Robert Cottingham
Title Chairman and CEO

