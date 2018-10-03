ProActive Business Solutions, Inc.
Sentry Technical Services

100 Fastest-Growing Inner City Businesses

See our methodology and credits

Filter

Methodology

The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC), founded by Harvard Business School professor Michael E. Porter in 1994, defines inner cities as core urban areas with higher unemployment and poverty rates and lower median incomes than their surrounding metropolitan statistical areas. Every year, ICIC identifies, ranks, and spotlights the 100 fastest-growing businesses located in America’s inner cities. In 2017, companies were ranked by revenue growth over the five-year period between 2013 and 2017.

ICIC relies on a national network of nominating partners, including city offices, economic development organizations, and small business development corporations, to find many of the businesses that appear on this list. Key partners this year were Staples, Chevron, FedEx, Kaiser Permanente, City of Oakland, Baltimore Development Corporation, Blackstone Entrepreneur’s Network, and Urban League of Louisiana. This list was audited by the independent accounting firm Rucci, Bardaro, and Falzone.

This year's 100 fastest-growing inner city companies, as ranked by the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City.

See our methodology and credits

Filter

Sort by:
  1. Rank
  2. Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
  3. 2017 Revenues ($M)
Clear Filters

Filter by

Clear Filters
Apply
Close

Clear Filters

Rank

VIEW:

View The Full List
86.

Revolution Foods

Courtesy of Revolution Foods

Revolution Foods is a double bottom-line company that provides over 200,000 healthy, fresh and affordable meals every day to school districts across the United States. The company pairs food service with nutrition education, and two-thirds of the children they reach live in low-income households. Founded by CEO Kristin Groos Richmond and UC Berkeley classmate Kirsten Tobey, the company now boasts over 1000 employees and is growing at an astonishing rate. Living out its philosophy of Real Food for All, Revolution Foods entered the retail market last summer with its natural meal kits for kids and families on the go. Revolution Foods is headquartered in inner city Oakland and hires primarily from underserved areas through its partnerships with local job development organizations across the country.

Company Information
Five-Year Growth Rate (%) 87.12%
2017 Revenues ($M) $129915000.00
HQ Location Oakland, California
Business Leader(s) Kristin Groos-Richmond
Title CEO and Co-Founder

Sign In

Get

Thank you for your interest in licensing Fortune content. Please find information on various licensing contacts below and choose the one that best suits your needs:

  • 1. To license Fortune articles, excerpts, or headlines for republication in various media (including books, eBooks, film, web, newsletters, newspapers, magazines and others), please email syndication@timeinc.com.
  • 2. To license a Fortune cover, order reprint or e-print copies of an article or cover, or license an accolade, please contact PARS International at www.timeincreprints.com.
  • 3. To license text only photocopies of Fortunearticles as print or digital handouts in academic settings, or in academic coursepacks, please contact the Copyright Clearance Center at www.copyright.com