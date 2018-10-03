Revolution Foods
Revolution Foods is a double bottom-line company that provides over 200,000 healthy, fresh and affordable meals every day to school districts across the United States. The company pairs food service with nutrition education, and two-thirds of the children they reach live in low-income households. Founded by CEO Kristin Groos Richmond and UC Berkeley classmate Kirsten Tobey, the company now boasts over 1000 employees and is growing at an astonishing rate. Living out its philosophy of Real Food for All, Revolution Foods entered the retail market last summer with its natural meal kits for kids and families on the go. Revolution Foods is headquartered in inner city Oakland and hires primarily from underserved areas through its partnerships with local job development organizations across the country.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|87.12%
|2017 Revenues ($M)
|$129915000.00
|HQ Location
|Oakland, California
|Business Leader(s)
|Kristin Groos-Richmond
|Title
|CEO and Co-Founder