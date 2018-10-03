Westcoast Trucking Inc
The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC), founded by Harvard Business School professor Michael E. Porter in 1994, defines inner cities as core urban areas with higher unemployment and poverty rates and lower median incomes than their surrounding metropolitan statistical areas. Every year, ICIC identifies, ranks, and spotlights the 100 fastest-growing businesses located in America’s inner cities. In 2017, companies were ranked by revenue growth over the five-year period between 2013 and 2017.

ICIC relies on a national network of nominating partners, including city offices, economic development organizations, and small business development corporations, to find many of the businesses that appear on this list. Key partners this year were Staples, Chevron, FedEx, Kaiser Permanente, City of Oakland, Baltimore Development Corporation, Blackstone Entrepreneur’s Network, and Urban League of Louisiana. This list was audited by the independent accounting firm Rucci, Bardaro, and Falzone.

78.

Red’s Best (Wildfish DBA)

Courtesy of Red's Best

In the tumultuous world of commercial fishing, Red’s Best founder and CEO Jared Auerbach has found a winning formula: inject a dose of modern technology into a traditional industry. The company has scaled largely through use of a technology that optimizes their unloading and aggregation of catch, and while the work can be grueling, Auerbach notes that the level of innovation has helped to foster a positive and optimistic work environment. In the future, Auerbach hopes to use his technology that tracks fish coming into the region and find a way to connect it directly to the consumer, maximizing both freshness and efficiency.

Company Information
Five-Year Growth Rate (%) 111.76%
2017 Revenues ($M) $32144995.00
HQ Location Boston, Massachusetts
Business Leader(s) Jared Auerbach
Title Founder and CEO

