Red’s Best (Wildfish DBA)
In the tumultuous world of commercial fishing, Red’s Best founder and CEO Jared Auerbach has found a winning formula: inject a dose of modern technology into a traditional industry. The company has scaled largely through use of a technology that optimizes their unloading and aggregation of catch, and while the work can be grueling, Auerbach notes that the level of innovation has helped to foster a positive and optimistic work environment. In the future, Auerbach hopes to use his technology that tracks fish coming into the region and find a way to connect it directly to the consumer, maximizing both freshness and efficiency.
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|111.76%
|2017 Revenues ($M)
|$32144995.00
|HQ Location
|Boston, Massachusetts
|Business Leader(s)
|Jared Auerbach
|Title
|Founder and CEO