Ready Power, L.L.C.
When Lloyd Huck and Jeremiah Johnson co-founded Ready Power in 2009, they were looking to do something others had not managed: merging all aspects of backup generator installation and service into one, full-service business. After finding success in developing this model into a flourishing business, the company has expanded to provide commercial generator installations and developed their latest niche offering, sports lighting installations. These larger and more challenging projects continue to propel the company into new and existing areas and opportunities.
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|145.67%
|2017 Revenues ($M)
|$4075389.00
|HQ Location
|New Orleans, Louisiana
|Business Leader(s)
|Lloyd Huck; Jeremiah Johnson
|Title
|President; Vice President