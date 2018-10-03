Quality Innovative Solutions, Inc. dba QI-Solutions
Based in Oxnard, California, Quality Innovative Solutions, Inc.® (dba QI-Solutions®) is a multi-disciplined engineering and technical/professional services provider to federal, state, and commercial clients. Co-founders Bobby Mullins and Carl Seastrand met while serving the U.S. Navy and in 2004 decided to form a company that both leveraged the skills they had built in the military and created opportunities for fellow veterans. Today, they employ over 127 full-time workers across the nation, 66% of whom have served or are serving in the military. The federal government is our primary client, so the team’s knowledge in Navy combat systems engineering and analysis, test and evaluation, information technology and program and operations management accessed through federal contracting, and regulatory compliance is a key asset and the basis of company revenue.
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|168.94%
|2017 Revenues ($M)
|$13126115.00
|HQ Location
|Oakland, California
|Business Leader(s)
|Bobby Mullins
|Title
|President and CEO