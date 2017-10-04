Quality Innovative Solutions
Based in Oxnard, Calif., QI-Solutions is a multi-disciplined engineering, technical, and professional services provider to federal, state, and commercial clients. Cofounders Bobby Mullins and Carl Seastrand met while Mullins was serving in the U.S. Navy and they decided in 2004 to form a company that both leveraged the skills they had built in the military and created opportunities for fellow veterans and other skilled employees. Today, they employ over 130 full-time workers, 58% of whom have served or are serving in the military. The federal government is a primary client, so the understanding of customers’ needs and the numerous federal contracts requirements, regulations, and compliance is a key asset and the basis of company revenue and future growth.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|161.20%
|2016 Revenues ($M)
|$10.96
|HQ Location
|Oxnard, Calif.
|Business Leader(s)
|Bobby Mullins
|Title
|President and CEO