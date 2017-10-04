PTI Quality Containment Solutions
PTI Quality Containment Solutions was founded by Leroy W Delisle, Zack Iqbal, David Salazar and Raymond Cieslinski in 2004 when they recognized the need for supply chain services. The company does value-added work by providing warehousing, inspection, assembly, painting and distribution with the majority of business tied to the automotive industry. PTI receives components needed to assemble a car from across the globe and then ensures that parts are processed, packed and shipped to assembly plants in a timely fashion. The company offers a “one-stop” solution for anything related to supply chain so that the customer does not have to go through multiple vendors. Although located in the heart of Detroit, the company has recently branched out of the city into international territories, now performing an equal amount of sales in Mexico as in the United States.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|116.57%
|2016 Revenues ($M)
|$32.94
|HQ Location
|Detroit
|Business Leader(s)
|Zafar Iqbal
|Title
|President and CEO