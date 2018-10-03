Peticolas Brewing Company
The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC), founded by Harvard Business School professor Michael E. Porter in 1994, defines inner cities as core urban areas with higher unemployment and poverty rates and lower median incomes than their surrounding metropolitan statistical areas. Every year, ICIC identifies, ranks, and spotlights the 100 fastest-growing businesses located in America’s inner cities. In 2017, companies were ranked by revenue growth over the five-year period between 2013 and 2017.

ICIC relies on a national network of nominating partners, including city offices, economic development organizations, and small business development corporations, to find many of the businesses that appear on this list. Key partners this year were Staples, Chevron, FedEx, Kaiser Permanente, City of Oakland, Baltimore Development Corporation, Blackstone Entrepreneur’s Network, and Urban League of Louisiana. This list was audited by the independent accounting firm Rucci, Bardaro, and Falzone.

This year's 100 fastest-growing inner city companies, as ranked by the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City.

Courtesy of Proverb LLC

Daren Bascome knows that every city is full of stories waiting to be told. As Managing Director of Proverb, a Boston-based multidisciplinary branding agency, he works to shape the images, narratives, and messages that define his clients. Bascome’s team has guided revitalized neighborhoods in cities like Washington, DC and Los Angeles in reshaping their image and has even helped religious leaders strategize about how to better connect with the millennial generation. Proverb’s central location in Boston’s South End allows them to attract a young, ambitious team and has also infused the team with deep understanding of the complexities of an urban neighborhood. When working with a real estate company, nonprofit or other organization, Proverb’s team encourages clients to examine and embrace the history of their neighborhood, and also to interweave its past and present, engaging the community in an exciting narrative that leads towards a bright future.

Company Information
Five-Year Growth Rate (%) 192.97%
2017 Revenues ($M) $2322098.00
HQ Location Boston, Massachusetts
Business Leader(s) Daren Bascome
Title Owner

