ProActive Business Solutions, Inc.
Recognized as one of the Most Influential Women in Bay Area Business, DeeDee Towery has grown ProActive Business Solutions, Inc. from its roots into the powerhouse consultancy it is today. Surviving both the dot-com bubble and the Great Recession, this company continues to tackle the tech challenges of modern businesses that do not have the time, resources, or knowledge to do it on their own. ProActive Business Solutions, Inc. commits to having the same level of service on every size project, and this model of consistency has contributed to the firm’s growth and strengthened relationships with clientele.
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|90.41%
|2017 Revenues ($M)
|$10092805.00
|HQ Location
|Oakland, California
|Business Leader(s)
|Deidrie Towery
|Title
|CEO