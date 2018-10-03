Priority Construction Corporation
Priority Construction Corporation specializes in both public and private sector transportation infrastructure projects that include roads, highways, bridges, mass transit facilities, schools, hospitals, airports and public buildings. Priority Construction Corp. was established in 1996 by Pedro Ponce who envisioned a family owned company that focuses on building positive bonds and maintaining a great reputation within the construction community in Baltimore. For the first couple of years, project bids were executed in the basement of his family home in Silver Spring, MD, with a total work force of 10 people. Most recently, the company has benefited from the significant revitalization and renovation efforts underway in Maryland. CEO Pedro Ponce is most proud of the people from his hometown in Mexico that he’s been able to employ. He looks forward to seeing his children take over the business one day.
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|115.22%
|2017 Revenues ($M)
|$21649760.00
|HQ Location
|Baltimore, Maryland
|Business Leader(s)
|Pedro Juan Ponce
|Title
|President