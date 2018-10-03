Premier Container
Premier Container is in the business of reconditioning intermediate bulk containers (IBC’s). Mike had been in the industry for 15 years when he identified a small niche that could be serviced: the small, local distributors under 100 employees within the 6-8 hour range that were constrained by their location and needed. Through the company’s partnership with a work placement program (Verge), Premier Container has been able to put local individuals to work. Above all else, Mike attributes the company’s continued success to the strong emphasis they put on customer service.
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|2680.2%
|2017 Revenues ($M)
|$1486351.00
|HQ Location
|Cleveland, Ohio
|Business Leader(s)
|Mike Hanzak
|Title
|President