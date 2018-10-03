Pinck & Co, Inc.
Pinck & Co. is one of Massachusetts’ leading Owner’s Project Management firms, providing value driven project management services for real estate owners from concept to closeout. The firm was founded by Jennifer Pinck, who in 1986 became the first woman to receive a Boston Building (ABC) license, while also earning an MBA from Simmons College. Over the next several years she was among the few women in leadership positions for the Boston Harbor Cleanup project and the Big Dig. In 1998, she started Pinck & Co. with a mission-driven purpose: to deliver first rate buildings that enhance the local and broader community for mission-driven owners and developers. Today, with 80 percent business from repeat clients and $5 billion in project construction value, Pinck & Co. has had a widespread and positive impact on communities. The firm’s trademark strategy is smoothly integrating the multi-faceted elements that exist in each job while keeping the client’s best interests and core values at the heart of the project.
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|78.7%
|2017 Revenues ($M)
|$4998508.00
|HQ Location
|Boston, Maryland
|Business Leader(s)
|Jennifer Pinck
|Title
|President and Founder