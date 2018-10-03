Sandstorm Design
The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC), founded by Harvard Business School professor Michael E. Porter in 1994, defines inner cities as core urban areas with higher unemployment and poverty rates and lower median incomes than their surrounding metropolitan statistical areas. Every year, ICIC identifies, ranks, and spotlights the 100 fastest-growing businesses located in America’s inner cities. In 2017, companies were ranked by revenue growth over the five-year period between 2013 and 2017.

ICIC relies on a national network of nominating partners, including city offices, economic development organizations, and small business development corporations, to find many of the businesses that appear on this list. Key partners this year were Staples, Chevron, FedEx, Kaiser Permanente, City of Oakland, Baltimore Development Corporation, Blackstone Entrepreneur’s Network, and Urban League of Louisiana. This list was audited by the independent accounting firm Rucci, Bardaro, and Falzone.

89.

Pinck & Co, Inc.

Pinck & Co. is one of Massachusetts’ leading Owner’s Project Management firms, providing value driven project management services for real estate owners from concept to closeout. The firm was founded by Jennifer Pinck, who in 1986 became the first woman to receive a Boston Building (ABC) license, while also earning an MBA from Simmons College. Over the next several years she was among the few women in leadership positions for the Boston Harbor Cleanup project and the Big Dig. In 1998, she started Pinck & Co. with a mission-driven purpose: to deliver first rate buildings that enhance the local and broader community for mission-driven owners and developers. Today, with 80 percent business from repeat clients and $5 billion in project construction value, Pinck & Co. has had a widespread and positive impact on communities. The firm’s trademark strategy is smoothly integrating the multi-faceted elements that exist in each job while keeping the client’s best interests and core values at the heart of the project.

Five-Year Growth Rate (%) 78.7%
2017 Revenues ($M) $4998508.00
HQ Location Boston, Maryland
Business Leader(s) Jennifer Pinck
Title President and Founder

