TANTARA Corporation
Proverb LLC

100 Fastest-Growing Inner City Businesses

See our methodology and credits

Filter

Methodology

The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC), founded by Harvard Business School professor Michael E. Porter in 1994, defines inner cities as core urban areas with higher unemployment and poverty rates and lower median incomes than their surrounding metropolitan statistical areas. Every year, ICIC identifies, ranks, and spotlights the 100 fastest-growing businesses located in America’s inner cities. In 2017, companies were ranked by revenue growth over the five-year period between 2013 and 2017.

ICIC relies on a national network of nominating partners, including city offices, economic development organizations, and small business development corporations, to find many of the businesses that appear on this list. Key partners this year were Staples, Chevron, FedEx, Kaiser Permanente, City of Oakland, Baltimore Development Corporation, Blackstone Entrepreneur’s Network, and Urban League of Louisiana. This list was audited by the independent accounting firm Rucci, Bardaro, and Falzone.

This year's 100 fastest-growing inner city companies, as ranked by the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City.

See our methodology and credits

Filter

Sort by:
  1. Rank
  2. Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
  3. 2017 Revenues ($M)
Clear Filters

Filter by

Clear Filters
Apply
Close

Clear Filters

Rank

VIEW:

View The Full List
44.

Peticolas Brewing Company

Courtesy of Peticolas Brewing Company

Brewmaster Michael Peticolas has two passions in life: soccer and beer. Coming from 5 generations of lawyers, Michael spent the earlier part of his career as a lawyer. In 2010, Michael realized he had completed all he had set out to achieve in his law career and pivoted to open what is now one the most well-known and successful microbreweries in Texas, Peticolas Brewing Company. Peticolas Brewing Company does not bottle or can their beer, Peticolas Brewing Company packages their beer exclusively in kegs and self-distributes all of the beer it produces. The majority of their customers are distribution-based. After operating a brewery/distributorship for 5 years, Peticolas Brewing Company opened their own Taproom. Peticolas Brewing Company’s aim is to deliver “world class passion in a glass,” which they have surely achieved—in their first year, Peticolas Brewing Company was awarded two gold medals as well as a silver medal at the Great American Beer Festival, one of the highest honors in the microbrewery community. They also just won Best Brewery in America at the US Open Beer Championship and the State of Texas issued a Resolution commemorating the win.

Company Information
Five-Year Growth Rate (%) 200%
2017 Revenues ($M) $2250000.00
HQ Location Dallas, Texas
Business Leader(s) Michael Peticolas
Title Operator

Sign In

Get

Thank you for your interest in licensing Fortune content. Please find information on various licensing contacts below and choose the one that best suits your needs:

  • 1. To license Fortune articles, excerpts, or headlines for republication in various media (including books, eBooks, film, web, newsletters, newspapers, magazines and others), please email syndication@timeinc.com.
  • 2. To license a Fortune cover, order reprint or e-print copies of an article or cover, or license an accolade, please contact PARS International at www.timeincreprints.com.
  • 3. To license text only photocopies of Fortunearticles as print or digital handouts in academic settings, or in academic coursepacks, please contact the Copyright Clearance Center at www.copyright.com