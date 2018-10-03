Peticolas Brewing Company
Brewmaster Michael Peticolas has two passions in life: soccer and beer. Coming from 5 generations of lawyers, Michael spent the earlier part of his career as a lawyer. In 2010, Michael realized he had completed all he had set out to achieve in his law career and pivoted to open what is now one the most well-known and successful microbreweries in Texas, Peticolas Brewing Company. Peticolas Brewing Company does not bottle or can their beer, Peticolas Brewing Company packages their beer exclusively in kegs and self-distributes all of the beer it produces. The majority of their customers are distribution-based. After operating a brewery/distributorship for 5 years, Peticolas Brewing Company opened their own Taproom. Peticolas Brewing Company’s aim is to deliver “world class passion in a glass,” which they have surely achieved—in their first year, Peticolas Brewing Company was awarded two gold medals as well as a silver medal at the Great American Beer Festival, one of the highest honors in the microbrewery community. They also just won Best Brewery in America at the US Open Beer Championship and the State of Texas issued a Resolution commemorating the win.
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|200%
|2017 Revenues ($M)
|$2250000.00
|HQ Location
|Dallas, Texas
|Business Leader(s)
|Michael Peticolas
|Title
|Operator