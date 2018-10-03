Paniagua’s Enterprises Incorporated
Founded in 1992, Paniagua’s Enterprises Incorporated (PEI) provides communication construction and engineering services to large digital services provides—such as Comcast, Verizon, and AT&T. Their President, CEO, and Founder, Jaime Paniagua, has prioritized quality and invested in giving opportunities to others as the company has grown. Ninety percent of PEI’s employees are inner city workers or minorities, and in employing them and paying them well, Jaime has helped greatly to contribute to the Baltimore community. In the future, Jaime plans to expand his company more throughout Maryland and then potentially grow into other states.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|1332.63%
|2017 Revenues ($M)
|$12151466.00
|HQ Location
|Baltimore, Maryland
|Business Leader(s)
|Jaime Paniagua
|Title
|President and CEO