Paniagua’s Enterprises
Founded in 1992, Paniagua’s Enterprises Incorporated (PEI) provides communication, construction, and engineering services to large digital services providers such as Crown Castle, Verizon, and AT&T. Its President, CEO, and Founder Jaime Paniagua has invested in giving opportunities throughout the firm’s growth. Ninety percent of PEI’s employees are inner city residents or minorities, and in employing them and paying them well, Paniagua has been able to contribute to the wellbeing of Baltimore’s community. In the future, Paniagua plans to expand his company throughout the mid Atlantic and then potentially into other states.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|215.99%
|2016 Revenues ($M)
|$4.85
|HQ Location
|Baltimore
|Business Leader(s)
|Jaime Paniagua
|Title
|President and CEO