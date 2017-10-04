Pangea Group
Pangea Group is a construction, environmental remediation, civil engineering, and land surveying service provider. Minority-owned and designated as a small disadvantaged business enterprise, it has expanded greatly over the last two decades. Michael Zambrana, the company’s president and CEO, was named the Hispanic Chamber’s “U.S. National Hispanic Businessman of the Year” in 2008.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|121.33%
|2016 Revenues ($M)
|$17.99
|HQ Location
|St. Louis
|Business Leader(s)
|Michael Zambrana
|Title
|President and CEO