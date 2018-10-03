MZM Construction Co. Inc.
The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC), founded by Harvard Business School professor Michael E. Porter in 1994, defines inner cities as core urban areas with higher unemployment and poverty rates and lower median incomes than their surrounding metropolitan statistical areas. Every year, ICIC identifies, ranks, and spotlights the 100 fastest-growing businesses located in America’s inner cities. In 2017, companies were ranked by revenue growth over the five-year period between 2013 and 2017.

ICIC relies on a national network of nominating partners, including city offices, economic development organizations, and small business development corporations, to find many of the businesses that appear on this list. Key partners this year were Staples, Chevron, FedEx, Kaiser Permanente, City of Oakland, Baltimore Development Corporation, Blackstone Entrepreneur’s Network, and Urban League of Louisiana. This list was audited by the independent accounting firm Rucci, Bardaro, and Falzone.

This year's 100 fastest-growing inner city companies, as ranked by the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City.

58.

PACO Collective

Courtesy of PACO Collective

In an effort to combine what they loved most about their work and the quest to do things differently by eliminating unnecessary bureaucracies, cofounders Ozzie Godinez and Pablo Acosta set out to create an agency of their own. Thus began PACO Collective, an agency that would be centered on culture and would value and leverage diverse backgrounds. In the process, Godinez and Acosta have built what they like to refer to as “the United Nations of agencies” – made up of individuals from all walks of life providing diverse perspectives and ideas that are representative of the markets the agency and its clients serve. Ozzie and Pablo believe PACO is well-positioned to empower brands to transcend cultural boundaries in today’s “minority majority” market. The pair also attributes their success to their ability to innovate and challenge the status quo: “When you’re in a city like Chicago and you propose a provocative idea, all the while considering a cross-cultural approach, you have a little more influence, which ultimately creates meaningful connections that transcend cultures and drive results.”

Company Information
Five-Year Growth Rate (%) 169.15%
2017 Revenues ($M) $21674651.00
HQ Location Chicago, Illinois
Business Leader(s) Ozzie Godinez; Pablo Acosta
Title CEO and Co-Founder; CCO and Co-Founder

