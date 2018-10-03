PACO Collective
In an effort to combine what they loved most about their work and the quest to do things differently by eliminating unnecessary bureaucracies, cofounders Ozzie Godinez and Pablo Acosta set out to create an agency of their own. Thus began PACO Collective, an agency that would be centered on culture and would value and leverage diverse backgrounds. In the process, Godinez and Acosta have built what they like to refer to as “the United Nations of agencies” – made up of individuals from all walks of life providing diverse perspectives and ideas that are representative of the markets the agency and its clients serve. Ozzie and Pablo believe PACO is well-positioned to empower brands to transcend cultural boundaries in today’s “minority majority” market. The pair also attributes their success to their ability to innovate and challenge the status quo: “When you’re in a city like Chicago and you propose a provocative idea, all the while considering a cross-cultural approach, you have a little more influence, which ultimately creates meaningful connections that transcend cultures and drive results.”
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|169.15%
|2017 Revenues ($M)
|$21674651.00
|HQ Location
|Chicago, Illinois
|Business Leader(s)
|Ozzie Godinez; Pablo Acosta
|Title
|CEO and Co-Founder; CCO and Co-Founder