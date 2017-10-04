P.I.E. Management
After many years of working as an attorney, William Phillips decided to embrace his entrepreneurial spirit and start his own business services company: P.I.E. Management. This firm provides staffing, recruiting, call center management, and processing solutions to municipal and other governmental clients. Phillips stresses how this company is “small enough to be flexible and provide good customer service, but large enough to get stuff done.” With the threat of automation in the future, Phillips is working towards adding more federal government contracts and expanding into the private sector.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|151.43%
|2016 Revenues ($M)
|$8.43
|HQ Location
|Detroit
|Business Leader(s)
|William Phillips
|Title
|President and CEO