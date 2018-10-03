OCHO Candy
While waiting for someone to come out with an organic candy bar, Denis Ring decided to try it on his own. Fast forward seven years, and Ocho Candy is one of the fastest-growing confection companies in North America. Denis now sells his delicious, organic products at major retailer’s stores, like Whole Foods, Star Market, Walgreens, Kroger and Albertson’s/Safeway. As the brand grows OCHO sees potential for more store partners, new products, and augmented growth. Moreover, located in a fringe neighborhood in Oakland, Ocho Candy hires locals in need, promoting human dignity and creating jobs for the people in the community. The company’s support of this city, coupled with Denis’s commitment to always being there for his employees, speaks to how Ocho Candy’s success transcends a simple measure of its growth.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|773.19%
|2017 Revenues ($M)
|$5440000.00
|HQ Location
|Oakland, California
|Business Leader(s)
|Dennis Ring
|Title
|Founder