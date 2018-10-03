StudioLabs
100 Fastest-Growing Inner City Businesses

Methodology

The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC), founded by Harvard Business School professor Michael E. Porter in 1994, defines inner cities as core urban areas with higher unemployment and poverty rates and lower median incomes than their surrounding metropolitan statistical areas. Every year, ICIC identifies, ranks, and spotlights the 100 fastest-growing businesses located in America’s inner cities. In 2017, companies were ranked by revenue growth over the five-year period between 2013 and 2017.

ICIC relies on a national network of nominating partners, including city offices, economic development organizations, and small business development corporations, to find many of the businesses that appear on this list. Key partners this year were Staples, Chevron, FedEx, Kaiser Permanente, City of Oakland, Baltimore Development Corporation, Blackstone Entrepreneur’s Network, and Urban League of Louisiana. This list was audited by the independent accounting firm Rucci, Bardaro, and Falzone.

This year's 100 fastest-growing inner city companies, as ranked by the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City.

80.

Oaklandish LLC

Founded in 2006, Oaklandish designs and produces premium apparel and accessories that celebrate “local love and original Oakland charm,” with proceeds supporting an array of spirited community partnerships. A pioneering business, Oaklandish was the first company in the United States to do mobile retail, transforming large campers into novel shopping destinations. They’re also a social enterprise, with a B-Corp designation that isn’t just for show. CEO Angela Tsay reports that they’ve consistently made decisions that have gone against maximizing their profits, often in the service of the local community or the company’s employees. Their tremendous growth is testament to the idea that businesses can do exceptionally well while doing good.

Five-Year Growth Rate (%) 102.68%
2017 Revenues ($M) $3477879.00
HQ Location Oakland, California
Business Leader(s) Angela Tsay
Title CEO and Creative Director

