Oaklandish LLC
Founded in 2006, Oaklandish designs and produces premium apparel and accessories that celebrate “local love and original Oakland charm,” with proceeds supporting an array of spirited community partnerships. A pioneering business, Oaklandish was the first company in the United States to do mobile retail, transforming large campers into novel shopping destinations. They’re also a social enterprise, with a B-Corp designation that isn’t just for show. CEO Angela Tsay reports that they’ve consistently made decisions that have gone against maximizing their profits, often in the service of the local community or the company’s employees. Their tremendous growth is testament to the idea that businesses can do exceptionally well while doing good.
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|102.68%
|2017 Revenues ($M)
|$3477879.00
|HQ Location
|Oakland, California
|Business Leader(s)
|Angela Tsay
|Title
|CEO and Creative Director