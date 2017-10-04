Oaklandish
Founded in 2006, Oaklandish designs and produces premium apparel and accessories that celebrate “local love and original Oakland charm,” with proceeds supporting an array of spirited community partnerships. A pioneering business, Oaklandish was the first company in the U.S. to do mobile retail, transforming large campers into novel shopping destinations. CEO Angela Tsay reports that it has consistently made decisions that have gone against maximizing profits, often in the service of the local community or the company’s employees. Its tremendous growth is a testament to the idea that businesses can do exceptionally well while doing good.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|182.54%
|2016 Revenues ($M)
|$3.25
|HQ Location
|Oakland, Calif.
|Business Leader(s)
|Angela Tsay
|Title
|CEO and Creative Director