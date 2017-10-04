Nova Enterprise
While many people may see driving schools as a service for teenagers, Nova Driving School is looking to move beyond that model. Over half of the school’s clients are adults, and the company offers classes such as defensive driving, lessons tailored for companies with large fleets, and motorcycle lessons. School Director Mayra Khan says that two keys to her company’s success have been investing in technology to improve clients’ experience and fostering a familial and friendly work environment that attracts new employees.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|136.60%
|2016 Revenues ($M)
|$1.57
|HQ Location
|Chicago
|Business Leader(s)
|Mayra Khan
|Title
|Managing Partner and School Director