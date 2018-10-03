Nova Driving School
While many people may see driving schools as a service for teenagers, Nova Driving School is a family business looking to move beyond that model. Over half of the school’s clients are adults, and the company offers classes such as defensive driving, lessons tailored for companies with large fleets,stick shift and motorcycle lessons. The company also has contracts to provide specialized driving training and driver education for several corporate and institutional clients serving adults and teens. School Director Mayra Khan says that three keys to her company’s success have been investing in technology to improve clients’ experience, building partnerships to expand Nova´s operations and fostering a familial and friendly work environment that attracts new employees.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|117.31%
|2017 Revenues ($M)
|$1824719.00
|HQ Location
|Chicago, Illinois
|Business Leader(s)
|Mayra Khan
|Title
|School Director