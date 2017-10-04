Networking For Future
Majid Saadat founded Networking for Future based on relentless adherence to excellence, pivoting on creating a team of highly-trained and experienced staff. The goal was to design and implement enterprise systems riding on the “networks of the future.” A couple of years later, Hess Fatemi came on board, focusing on creating a highly motivated and successful sales team. Together they expanded Networking for Future’s industry partnerships, technical capabilities, and client reach, which resulted in implementing numerous mission critical IT systems. The company works primarily with state and local governments, education, utilities, and commercial enterprises. By establishing a cooperative, open atmosphere among its employees and implementing an extensive training program, it kept its staff up to date with the constantly-evolving world of IT systems.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|128.46%
|2016 Revenues ($M)
|$30.33
|HQ Location
|Washington
|Business Leader(s)
|Hess Fatemi, Majid Saadat
|Title
|CEO, President