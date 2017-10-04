Net Health
Net Health is a recognized leader in software solutions for specialized outpatient care. Offering clients end-to-end solutions that include practice management tools, clinical workflow documentation, revenue cycle management, analytics, and professional services, Net Health serves healthcare professionals in 3,700 medical facilities nationwide. With corporate headquarters based in Pittsburgh’s now-thriving Strip District since 1999, Net Health was among a group of early movers committed to bringing employees to the revitalized urban neighborhood.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|289.73%
|2016 Revenues ($M)
|$46.97
|HQ Location
|Pittsburgh
|Business Leader(s)
|Anthony Sanzo
|Title
|CEO