Team SI
PACO Collective

100 Fastest-Growing Inner City Businesses

See our methodology and credits

Filter

Methodology

The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC), founded by Harvard Business School professor Michael E. Porter in 1994, defines inner cities as core urban areas with higher unemployment and poverty rates and lower median incomes than their surrounding metropolitan statistical areas. Every year, ICIC identifies, ranks, and spotlights the 100 fastest-growing businesses located in America’s inner cities. In 2017, companies were ranked by revenue growth over the five-year period between 2013 and 2017.

ICIC relies on a national network of nominating partners, including city offices, economic development organizations, and small business development corporations, to find many of the businesses that appear on this list. Key partners this year were Staples, Chevron, FedEx, Kaiser Permanente, City of Oakland, Baltimore Development Corporation, Blackstone Entrepreneur’s Network, and Urban League of Louisiana. This list was audited by the independent accounting firm Rucci, Bardaro, and Falzone.

This year's 100 fastest-growing inner city companies, as ranked by the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City.

See our methodology and credits

Filter

Sort by:
  1. Rank
  2. Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
  3. 2017 Revenues ($M)
Clear Filters

Filter by

Clear Filters
Apply
Close

Clear Filters

Rank

VIEW:

View The Full List
57.

MZM Construction Co. Inc.

Courtesy of MZM Construction

In 1992 there was opportunity for minority and women-owned businesses to be a part of every major construction project going on. Initially Marjorie Perry struggled because she didn’t know construction and the learning curve was steep. She overcame these challenges and gained the ability to now look at projects with an eye for sustainability and profitability. Nevertheless, Marjorie is still making an effort to overcome other challenges: “People think I’m just a minority but I don’t raise my voice at all. I just come in and perform.” Marjorie is proud to be a mentor to other women, women of color, “standing in your power, helping others see their power.” Location was never a question for Marjorie she always wanted to be in her community and never thought of being located anywhere else. “Coming from an urban area, you are not taught to use your mind. Without my education, book and street, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I have a constant thirst for knowledge and that keeps me relevant.” As long as there is a building to be repurposed or a city to be rebuilt, there will be construction and as long as there is a need for construction management, MZM will continue to evolve and be relevant.

Company Information
Five-Year Growth Rate (%) 170.28%
2017 Revenues ($M) $4507972.00
HQ Location Newark, New Jersey
Business Leader(s) Marjorie Perry
Title President and CEO

Sign In

Get

Thank you for your interest in licensing Fortune content. Please find information on various licensing contacts below and choose the one that best suits your needs:

  • 1. To license Fortune articles, excerpts, or headlines for republication in various media (including books, eBooks, film, web, newsletters, newspapers, magazines and others), please email syndication@timeinc.com.
  • 2. To license a Fortune cover, order reprint or e-print copies of an article or cover, or license an accolade, please contact PARS International at www.timeincreprints.com.
  • 3. To license text only photocopies of Fortunearticles as print or digital handouts in academic settings, or in academic coursepacks, please contact the Copyright Clearance Center at www.copyright.com