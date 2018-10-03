MZM Construction Co. Inc.

In 1992 there was opportunity for minority and women-owned businesses to be a part of every major construction project going on. Initially Marjorie Perry struggled because she didn’t know construction and the learning curve was steep. She overcame these challenges and gained the ability to now look at projects with an eye for sustainability and profitability. Nevertheless, Marjorie is still making an effort to overcome other challenges: “People think I’m just a minority but I don’t raise my voice at all. I just come in and perform.” Marjorie is proud to be a mentor to other women, women of color, “standing in your power, helping others see their power.” Location was never a question for Marjorie she always wanted to be in her community and never thought of being located anywhere else. “Coming from an urban area, you are not taught to use your mind. Without my education, book and street, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I have a constant thirst for knowledge and that keeps me relevant.” As long as there is a building to be repurposed or a city to be rebuilt, there will be construction and as long as there is a need for construction management, MZM will continue to evolve and be relevant.