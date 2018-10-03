DuBois Consultants, Inc.
Advanced Multi Sign

100 Fastest-Growing Inner City Businesses

See our methodology and credits

Filter

Methodology

The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC), founded by Harvard Business School professor Michael E. Porter in 1994, defines inner cities as core urban areas with higher unemployment and poverty rates and lower median incomes than their surrounding metropolitan statistical areas. Every year, ICIC identifies, ranks, and spotlights the 100 fastest-growing businesses located in America’s inner cities. In 2017, companies were ranked by revenue growth over the five-year period between 2013 and 2017.

ICIC relies on a national network of nominating partners, including city offices, economic development organizations, and small business development corporations, to find many of the businesses that appear on this list. Key partners this year were Staples, Chevron, FedEx, Kaiser Permanente, City of Oakland, Baltimore Development Corporation, Blackstone Entrepreneur’s Network, and Urban League of Louisiana. This list was audited by the independent accounting firm Rucci, Bardaro, and Falzone.

This year's 100 fastest-growing inner city companies, as ranked by the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City.

See our methodology and credits

Filter

Sort by:
  1. Rank
  2. Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
  3. 2017 Revenues ($M)
Clear Filters

Filter by

Clear Filters
Apply
Close

Clear Filters

Rank

VIEW:

View The Full List
95.

Midnight Sun Home Care Inc

Courtesy of Midnight Sun Home Care

For the last 16 years, Midnight Sun Home Care has provided in-home care to senior, vulnerable, and injured adults in the Anchorage, Alaska area. When Kevin Turkington founded the company in 2002, he worked out of a desk in his bedroom closet, but now he oversees a staff of over 100 Care Providers. Kevin attributes much of his company’s growth to its heavy involvement in the community, including a program that incentivizes staff to volunteer. Its culture of relationship building has enabled Midnight Sun Home Care to boast a turnover rate of about half that of the industry average, and Kevin hopes to expand his impact by opening a family learning center as a next step for the company.

Company Information
Five-Year Growth Rate (%) 66.36%
2017 Revenues ($M) $2020845.00
HQ Location Anchorage, Alaska
Business Leader(s) Kevin Turkington
Title Founder and CEO

Sign In

Get

Thank you for your interest in licensing Fortune content. Please find information on various licensing contacts below and choose the one that best suits your needs:

  • 1. To license Fortune articles, excerpts, or headlines for republication in various media (including books, eBooks, film, web, newsletters, newspapers, magazines and others), please email syndication@timeinc.com.
  • 2. To license a Fortune cover, order reprint or e-print copies of an article or cover, or license an accolade, please contact PARS International at www.timeincreprints.com.
  • 3. To license text only photocopies of Fortunearticles as print or digital handouts in academic settings, or in academic coursepacks, please contact the Copyright Clearance Center at www.copyright.com