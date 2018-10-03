Midnight Sun Home Care Inc
For the last 16 years, Midnight Sun Home Care has provided in-home care to senior, vulnerable, and injured adults in the Anchorage, Alaska area. When Kevin Turkington founded the company in 2002, he worked out of a desk in his bedroom closet, but now he oversees a staff of over 100 Care Providers. Kevin attributes much of his company’s growth to its heavy involvement in the community, including a program that incentivizes staff to volunteer. Its culture of relationship building has enabled Midnight Sun Home Care to boast a turnover rate of about half that of the industry average, and Kevin hopes to expand his impact by opening a family learning center as a next step for the company.
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|66.36%
|2017 Revenues ($M)
|$2020845.00
|HQ Location
|Anchorage, Alaska
|Business Leader(s)
|Kevin Turkington
|Title
|Founder and CEO