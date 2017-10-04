Midnight Sun Home Care
Midnight Sun Home Care provides in-home care to senior, vulnerable, and injured adults in the Anchorage, Alaska area. Founded 2002 as a one-man operation, today founder Kevin Turkington oversees an administrative and caretaker staff of 100. Turkington believes the company’s culture of relationship building, including a program that incentivizes staff to volunteer, helps explain Midnight Sun Home Care’s turnover rate, which is half the rate of the industry average.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|60.66%
|2016 Revenues ($M)
|$1.63
|HQ Location
|Ancorage
|Business Leader(s)
|Kevin Turkington
|Title
|Founder and CEO