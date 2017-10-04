MeritHall
Five years ago, University of Michigan graduates Alex Riley and Paul Kaser set out on a mission to connect contractors to general and skilled construction labor. Determined to be a part of Detroit’s revitalization, Riley and Kaser secured office space downtown and began a rapid growth spurt. In four short years, MeritHall matured into a regional player and was recognized as the fastest-growing company in Michigan. Today, the company has expanded into landscaping, facility maintenance, and commercial driving staffing, as well as a brokerage of industry-specific raw materials and management consulting. MeritHall has been both a front-row witness to and a participant in the urban revitalization that is reshaping the Motor City. Riley and Kaser credit the company’s self-regulated culture and their talented team with MeritHall’s success.
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|243.14%
|2016 Revenues ($M)
|$4.46
|HQ Location
|Detroit
|Business Leader(s)
|Alex Riley
|Title
|CEO