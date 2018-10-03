John Pomp
The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC), founded by Harvard Business School professor Michael E. Porter in 1994, defines inner cities as core urban areas with higher unemployment and poverty rates and lower median incomes than their surrounding metropolitan statistical areas. Every year, ICIC identifies, ranks, and spotlights the 100 fastest-growing businesses located in America’s inner cities. In 2017, companies were ranked by revenue growth over the five-year period between 2013 and 2017.

ICIC relies on a national network of nominating partners, including city offices, economic development organizations, and small business development corporations, to find many of the businesses that appear on this list. Key partners this year were Staples, Chevron, FedEx, Kaiser Permanente, City of Oakland, Baltimore Development Corporation, Blackstone Entrepreneur’s Network, and Urban League of Louisiana. This list was audited by the independent accounting firm Rucci, Bardaro, and Falzone.

84.

MDRG, Inc.

Brenda Sison

MDRG, Inc. is a market research firm that provides research to clients to help solve business questions as they pertain to advertising, brand, product development or customer experience. The company was launched in 1994 when a large financial service firm came to Sondra Brown with a six-figure project and she needed to immediately hit the ground running. Nearly 25 years later and MDRG is still growing at an impressive rate. Sondra attributes their success to their Whole Mind Approach™ which “marries the art and science of research to understand the conscious and non-conscious mind.” MDRG has embraced behavioral economics and emphasizes understanding the role of both System 2 and conscious thought processes in addition to System 1 decision-making processes where non-conscious emotions reside. “Emotions are huge in how we make brand decisions and connect with our world,” Sondra posits. “People who work here burn with the question why—why do people do the things they do?” In recent years the role MDRG plays for its clients has changed from simply delivering consumer data to being embedded into their marketing teams and the strategic thinking process.

Company Information
Five-Year Growth Rate (%) 92.43%
2017 Revenues ($M) $1825004.00
HQ Location New Orleans, Louisiana
Business Leader(s) Sondra Brown
Title Founder and President

