MDRG, Inc.
MDRG, Inc. is a market research firm that provides research to clients to help solve business questions as they pertain to advertising, brand, product development or customer experience. The company was launched in 1994 when a large financial service firm came to Sondra Brown with a six-figure project and she needed to immediately hit the ground running. Nearly 25 years later and MDRG is still growing at an impressive rate. Sondra attributes their success to their Whole Mind Approach™ which “marries the art and science of research to understand the conscious and non-conscious mind.” MDRG has embraced behavioral economics and emphasizes understanding the role of both System 2 and conscious thought processes in addition to System 1 decision-making processes where non-conscious emotions reside. “Emotions are huge in how we make brand decisions and connect with our world,” Sondra posits. “People who work here burn with the question why—why do people do the things they do?” In recent years the role MDRG plays for its clients has changed from simply delivering consumer data to being embedded into their marketing teams and the strategic thinking process.
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|92.43%
|2017 Revenues ($M)
|$1825004.00
|HQ Location
|New Orleans, Louisiana
|Business Leader(s)
|Sondra Brown
|Title
|Founder and President