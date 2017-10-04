Mahaffey Fabric Structures
Founded in 1924 as a tent supplier, Mahaffey Fabric Structures has been providing tent, event rentals, and temporary structures for nearly a century. The company has come a long way since its origin, however. Today, Mahaffey provides tents with luxury features such as glass walls and hardwood floors. Clients range from major corporations to professional sports leagues.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|58.52%
|2016 Revenues ($M)
|$29.58
|HQ Location
|Memphis
|Business Leader(s)
|William Pretsch
|Title
|President