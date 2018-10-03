Lowney Architecture
When Ken Lowney began Lowney Architecture in downtown Oakland, he was warned that clients wouldn’t want to come to his offices for meetings. However, Lowney recognized what many fellow Oakland entrepreneurs knew at the time—there was a renaissance occurring in the Bay Area, and he and his company wanted to be part of it. Lowney Architecture has continued to celebrate their Oakland roots through community engagement and involvement with organizations such as the San Francisco Bay Area Planning and Urban Research Association (SPUR). Lowney Architecture’s creativity and vision has won particular acclaim for projects such as vertical grocery stores and modular construction innovation. At the core of what they do, Lowney Architecture believes that buildings can thoughtfully and responsibly contribute to society and advance communities.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|179.7%
|2017 Revenues ($M)
|$5315052.00
|HQ Location
|Oakland, California
|Business Leader(s)
|Kenneth Lowney
|Title
|President and CEO