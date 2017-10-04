LOI Engineers
Founded in El Paso, Texas in 2003, LOI Engineers provides geotechnical engineering and exploration services primarily throughout southwestern Texas and southern New Mexico. Vice President Bernadino “Berna” Olague sees his company’s inner city location as a huge advantage in that it ensures lower business costs and increases proximity to important clients. Olague lives by the motto that “if you don’t take care of your clients, someone else will.” His commitment to quality of service and an internal culture of equality and respect have made the success of LOI Engineers possible over the last 14 years. Olaque and his team are working towards geographic expansion over the next few years, establishing new offices in both Texas and Arizona.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|124.23%
|2016 Revenues ($M)
|$1.87
|HQ Location
|El Paso, Texas
|Business Leader(s)
|Bernadino Olague
|Title
|Vice President