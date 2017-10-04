Level 3 Audio Visual
After discovering a passion for selling audio-visual (AV) equipment at Best Buy, Brad Peterson, now CEO of Level 3 Audio Visual, pursued a path from consumer to professional electronics. While selling professional AV equipment, he expanded upon his skill set learning how to install, design, and quote AV and technology systems. After five years, it was this combination of learned skills (an ability to sell, design systems, quote, and install) that allowed him to strike out on his own and create Level 3 Audio Visual. With minimal resources at his disposal, his garage as the first company headquarters, and a credit card with a $20,000 limit, he created a company with over 70 employees servicing clients around the country. Peterson proves that treating customers and staff as equal partners is a viable long-term strategy in a fast-paced U.S. corporate environment.
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|280.57%
|2016 Revenues ($M)
|$26.42
|HQ Location
|Mesa, Ariz.
|Business Leader(s)
|Brad Peterson
|Title
|CEO