LaSalle Network is a national staffing, recruiting and culture firm with business units that specialize in accounting and finance, administrative, call center, healthcare revenue cycle, human resources, management resources, marketing, sales, supply chain, technology and executive search. Since inception in 1998, LaSalle has worked with thousands of clients and placed thousands of candidates in temporary, temporary-to-permanent and permanent positions. Its newest offering, Culture 20/20, works with companies of all sizes and industries to help them focus on what matters: Culture. Performance. Results. LaSalle Network has been listed on Inc. Magazine’s 500/5000 “Fastest-Growing Privately Held Companies in America” list for 11 consecutive years, named by Staffing Industry Analysts as a top five “Best Staffing Firms to Work For” from 2011 to 2018, Glassdoor’s 2016 “Best Places to Work,” Inc. Magazine’s 2016 and 2018 “50 Best Workplaces,” Forbes’ 2018 “America’s Best Professional Recruiting Firms” list, and Crain’s Chicago Business’ “Best Places to Work” list from 2014 to 2018.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|61.35%
|2017 Revenues ($M)
|$57358666.00
|HQ Location
|Chicago, Illinois
|Business Leader(s)
|Tom Gimbel
|Title
|Founder and CEO