100 Fastest-Growing Inner City Businesses

Methodology

The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC), founded by Harvard Business School professor Michael E. Porter in 1994, defines inner cities as core urban areas with higher unemployment and poverty rates and lower median incomes than their surrounding metropolitan statistical areas. Every year, ICIC identifies, ranks, and spotlights the 100 fastest-growing businesses located in America’s inner cities. In 2017, companies were ranked by revenue growth over the five-year period between 2013 and 2017.

ICIC relies on a national network of nominating partners, including city offices, economic development organizations, and small business development corporations, to find many of the businesses that appear on this list. Key partners this year were Staples, Chevron, FedEx, Kaiser Permanente, City of Oakland, Baltimore Development Corporation, Blackstone Entrepreneur’s Network, and Urban League of Louisiana. This list was audited by the independent accounting firm Rucci, Bardaro, and Falzone.

68.

Langrand

Imagine a think tank that combines business acumen with the fire power of a creative advertising agency – a marketing firm that bridges the worlds of strategy, design and storytelling to transform thinking, win hearts, minds and market share. That’s how Shannon Langrand has evolved her company, founded in 2003, from a small communications start-up to one of the most successful firms of its kind in Houston, Texas. Langrand says, that as a first-generation American, she’s found the City to be welcoming and receptive to innovation. Her 100 percent Hispanic-owned company has partnered with local institutions to help tell their stories, including an eight-year project promoting a new light rail system in the country’s fourth largest city. Over time the company’s focus has shifted to primarily healthcare. With their 360-degree view, data expertise and communications know-how, Langrand continues to help major health plans claim the lead in a hypercompetitive market. And, encourage people to engage with their healthcare opportunities.

Five-Year Growth Rate (%) 133.47%
2017 Revenues ($M) $8023973.00
HQ Location Houston, Texas
Business Leader(s) Shannon Langrand
Title Founder and CEO

