Lamps.com
Lamps.com is a lighting and design company with two distinct divisions: online storefront and design services. The online storefront part is aimed at serving the individual in search of design inspiration, as well as the trade professionals seeking a reliable and resourceful partner. The design services sector partners with architects, interior designers, and multi-unit developers to create meaningful experiences through lighting and design. Company founder Chris DiMarco left Wall Street and joined his longtime friend, current CEO Anthony Balsamo, and a team of investors to maximize on a gap he saw in the online presence of lighting sales.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|726.18%
|2016 Revenues ($M)
|$5.10
|HQ Location
|Philadelphia
|Business Leader(s)
|Chris DiMarco, Anthony Balsamo
|Title
|Founder, CEO