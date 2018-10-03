Gulfgate Animal Hospital
The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC), founded by Harvard Business School professor Michael E. Porter in 1994, defines inner cities as core urban areas with higher unemployment and poverty rates and lower median incomes than their surrounding metropolitan statistical areas. Every year, ICIC identifies, ranks, and spotlights the 100 fastest-growing businesses located in America’s inner cities. In 2017, companies were ranked by revenue growth over the five-year period between 2013 and 2017.

ICIC relies on a national network of nominating partners, including city offices, economic development organizations, and small business development corporations, to find many of the businesses that appear on this list. Key partners this year were Staples, Chevron, FedEx, Kaiser Permanente, City of Oakland, Baltimore Development Corporation, Blackstone Entrepreneur’s Network, and Urban League of Louisiana. This list was audited by the independent accounting firm Rucci, Bardaro, and Falzone.

This year's 100 fastest-growing inner city companies, as ranked by the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City.

99.

Lake Pontchartrain Properties, LLC dba Pontchartrain Landing Marina & RV Resort

Courtesy of Lake Pontchartrain Properties

Founded in the recovering 9th Ward of New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina, Lake Pontchartrain Properties, LLC provides a city experience with an outdoor flare to RV travelers. This unique, gated Marina Resort features a restaurant, bar, vacation rental villas, boat launch, and RV sites. CEO Scott Schenck was able to grow Lake Pontchartrain Properties, LLC into a successful tourist attraction despite a negative public perception and a skeptical lending environment in the area. Scott fosters a warm, friendly environment for his employees and organizes special events on the grounds to maintain their enthusiasm about the company. Looking ahead, Scott would like to physically expand the footprint of Lake Pontchartrain Properties.

Five-Year Growth Rate (%) 57.33%
2017 Revenues ($M) $3262558.00
HQ Location New Orleans, Louisiana
Business Leader(s) Scott Schenck
Title CEO

